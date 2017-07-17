VERIFY: Is it legal to use your hazard lights in the rain?

After heavy rain across some of our southern counties Sunday, there was discussion in the newsroom about the legality of using your hazard lights when you deem road conditions unsafe due to weather.

To some, using your hazards is a perfectly good idea because it’s a precaution while driving.

But to others, using hazards makes the driver one.

We verified, is pushing the hazard button in your car illegal?

Sgt. Kevin Pope from Georgia Highway Patrol says it’s legal.

"In Georgia, it is not illegal. There are certain states that prohibit you from driving with your hazard lights on, but Georgia is not one of them."

Despite being legal, Pope says it’s not the safest choice to make.

"When you have your hazard lights on, your turn signals don't work, so both tail lights are flashing, and you're not able to use your turn signal to change lanes,” said Pope.

So, where is it legal and not? Here is a list taken from AAA:

LEGAL

Alabama -- unless otherwise posted

Connecticut -- unless otherwise posted

District of Columbia

Georgia

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York -- unless otherwise posted

North Carolina -- unless otherwise posted

North Dakota -- unless otherwise posted

Oregon -- unless otherwise posted

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

ILLEGAL:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

© 2017 WMAZ-TV