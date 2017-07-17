WMAZ
VERIFY: Is it legal to use your hazard lights in the rain?

After heavy rain across some of our southern counties Sunday, there was discussion in the newsroom about the legality of using your hazard lights when you deem road conditions unsafe due to weather.

To some, using your hazards is a perfectly good idea because it’s a precaution while driving.

But to others, using hazards makes the driver one.

We verified, is pushing the hazard button in your car illegal?

Sgt. Kevin Pope from Georgia Highway Patrol says it’s legal.

"In Georgia, it is not illegal. There are certain states that prohibit you from driving with your hazard lights on, but Georgia is not one of them."

Despite being legal, Pope says it’s not the safest choice to make.

"When you have your hazard lights on, your turn signals don't work, so both tail lights are flashing, and you're not able to use your turn signal to change lanes,” said Pope.

So, where is it legal and not? Here is a list taken from AAA:

LEGAL

Alabama -- unless otherwise posted                    

Connecticut -- unless otherwise posted              

District of Columbia                                       

Georgia                                                             

Kentucky                                                           

Michigan                                                           

Mississippi                                                        

Nebraska     

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York -- unless otherwise posted

North Carolina -- unless otherwise posted

North Dakota -- unless otherwise posted

Oregon -- unless otherwise posted

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas                                                                

Utah

Wyoming

 

ILLEGAL:

Alaska                                                             

Arizona                                                           

Arkansas

California                                                            

Colorado  

Delaware                                                         

Hawaii                                                            

Idaho                                                              

Illinois                                                            

Indiana                                                           

Iowa                                                               

Kansas

Louisiana  

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

Tennessee                             

Virginia                                                            

Washington                                                     

West Virginia

Wisconsin

