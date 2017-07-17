VERIFY: Is it legal to use your hazard lights in the rain?

After heavy rain across some of our southern counties Sunday, there was discussion in the newsroom about the legality of using your hazard lights when you deem road conditions unsafe due to weather.
To some, using your hazards is a perfectly good idea because it’s a precaution while driving.
But to others, using hazards makes the driver one.
We verified, is pushing the hazard button in your car illegal?
Sgt. Kevin Pope from Georgia Highway Patrol says it’s legal.
"In Georgia, it is not illegal. There are certain states that prohibit you from driving with your hazard lights on, but Georgia is not one of them."
Despite being legal, Pope says it’s not the safest choice to make.
"When you have your hazard lights on, your turn signals don't work, so both tail lights are flashing, and you're not able to use your turn signal to change lanes,” said Pope.
So, where is it legal and not? Here is a list taken from AAA:
LEGAL
Alabama -- unless otherwise posted
Connecticut -- unless otherwise posted
District of Columbia
Georgia
Kentucky
Michigan
Mississippi
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York -- unless otherwise posted
North Carolina -- unless otherwise posted
North Dakota -- unless otherwise posted
Oregon -- unless otherwise posted
Pennsylvania
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Wyoming
ILLEGAL:
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Delaware
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Montana
Nevada
New Mexico
Ohio
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
