Verify: Is Lowe's giving out $50 gift cards?

Something you may not know about Ben Jones is that he likes to build things and work with his hands.

When he saw a "$50 off" coupon for the Lowe's Home Improvement store on his Facebook feed, he thought it was "too good to be true."

After reading some comments on our Facebook page, he thought maybe the deal wasn't real.

Enrico Rios said, "Call me old fashion... but I don't use coupons from Facebook."

Charles Reid says, "I saw one almost identical for Home Depot."

So we set out to verify if Lowe's is actually giving out $50 coupons on Facebook.

We talked to Lowe's Public Relations manager, Jennifer Popis, to find out is this a real deal.

First, let's explain how it works.

It's a post, and as soon as you click on it, it leads you to what looks like a Lowe's survey, but the page is designed to steal information.

Popis sent WMAZ an e-mail statement saying the survey is fake.

"This is a phishing scam circulating online and is not affiliated with Lowe's in any way."

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips to help identify a Facebook coupon scam.

Don't always believe what you see. It's easy for scammers to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization.

If a survey is asking for information, like an address or phone number, make sure there is a privacy policy.

Watch out for what's too good to be true. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards.

