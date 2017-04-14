Verify: Is this video of a USPS employee kicking packages the real deal?

Packages in the home

A video was posted to Facebook this week of a Houston County USPS mail carrier kicking and dropping packages.

We sent Jacob Reynolds to the woman's house to verify if this video is what it appears to be.

After Vontressa Williams' brother shared the video it got hundreds of shares.

WMAZ wanted to know, is this video the real deal?

To verify this, WMAZ went straight to the source and talked to the homeowner Vontressa Williams.

WMAZ looked more closely at the video and compared what we saw in the original video to what we saw Friday at Williams' home.

Vontressa Williams was having a normal Wednesday until her husband texted her a photo of packages strewn across the family's driveway.

“So, instantly, I jumped into Amazon to see who delivered the packages this day. Had someone been to my house and vandalized? What happened? And then I told him to go and pull the footage from the ADT camera and that's when we saw,” Williams said on her porch.

In the video, a USPS worker appears to show little care when placing packages.





The carrier kicks two items and drops a box that contained a $600 embroidery machine.

“You looked to the left and the right and then you just threw it, so then I got upset. It was shock, then upset,” she said.

Williams was able to show us arriving on the same security camera. She also was able to show the time stamp from the original video, April 12th in the afternoon.

So, WMAZ was able to verify the video's legitimacy and prove it actually happened.

Williams said she sent the video to her brother to get the word out.

“Other people that got packages that day or by that specific employee, this might have happened to you and they just aren't lucky enough to have a camera to be able to see it,” she said.

Williams said although she lives in Kathleen, her mail that day was delivered by a Perry post office employee.

Williams said she's not mad, she just hopes the employee sees the video and starts taking her job more seriously. She told us Amazon is already sending her a new machine to replace the one that dropped.

The USPS did send WMAZ a statement, it reads:

“Postal employees take great pride in their work delivering for the American public. A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer’s concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again. The Postal Service does not discuss personnel matters. Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). Customers can also submit questions or report issues online at https://www.usps.com/help/contact-us.htm.”

The statement came from Twana Barber, a USPS spokeswoman.

