Verify: Pop-up apparel shops must have license

Vendors all over Macon are popping up in hopes of capitalizing on the success of the Atlanta Falcons and their journey to the Super Bowl.

We verified which stands are legal and which ones aren’t. Joseph McCollum came all the way from High Point, North Carolina to set up Falcons apparel stands in Macon.

“We’re selling hats, baseball caps, ski hats, hoodies, t-shirts,” McCollum said. “We selling anything you want.”

Before he could pop up his three stands on the east and west side of town, we verified he had to get license from Macon-Bibb.

Macon-Bibb Code states:

“No transient vendor shall sell any article in Macon-Bibb County without having first made application for a license to do business.”

“You’ve got to have that license because when you get started like this and you get a crowd like this, you don’t want people to come shut you down, then you’re in trouble,” McCollum said. “What you do is get everything prepared, 'I've been here for a week, I came a week early to take care of all my paperwork.'”

We verified with Macon-Bibb Business Development that code enforcement officers can shut down any stand without one.

“It makes me feel good because I know they are going to get shut down,” McCollum said.

Code enforcement even showed up to check one of McCollum’s stands on Shurling Drive while we were there.

So if you’re looking for a deal, make sure your stand has a license to sell before you buy

