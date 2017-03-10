Verify: Rising violent crime numbers part of national trend

Double homicide at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins

After three deadly shootings this month in Warner Robins, we wanted to know Is there a particular motive or trend leading to these types of violent crimes?

WMAZ asked Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson on Thursday if any particular motive, including drugs, had led to the recent shootings.

She told us no, and that the investigations are ongoing, but also said that what's happening in Warner Robins is part of national trend of rising crime.

Three fatal shootings happened since March 2nd in the International City. Two at the Jus One More nightclub and the other on Thursday on South Third Street.

43-year-old Edward McKellar died in a shooting that police ruled accidental.

Police Spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said the shootings reflect a national violent crime wave.

“You can see the trends nationwide. Crime is going up nationwide and it's a wave. What we can do in Warner Robins is stay proactive, keep our officers trained, and be visible and out in the community,” Parson said Thursday.

According to FBI numbers, WMAZ verified that Parson was right. In 2015, the nation's violent crime rate rose nearly four percent.

And with early 2016 numbers, the rate will jump again more than five percent.

John Mitchell and his family have owned a business in Warner Robins for five years. He said the recent crime has gotten their attention.

“It's startling, and I hope it doesn’t continue, especially this trend,” Mitchell said on Friday.

But he said the recent crimes don't make him feel less safe.

“You know what I don't, I trust the police force. And things are going to happen like this, I'm pretty much going to write this off as coincidence,” Mitchell said.

In Georgia however, GBI numbers show that violent crime dropped a small percentage in the state from 2014 to 2015.

In Macon-Bibb, violent crime dropped nearly seven percent from 2015 to 2016.

Earlier this year WMAZ reported how Warner Robins' violent crime rate increased for the second year in a row, according to WRPD numbers.

