Verify: State boating laws

Verify: Georgia boating laws

We now know the name of the 9-year-old girl who reportedly drowned at Lake Jackson in Jasper County. The body of Amelia Whitlock was recovered from the lake Monday night. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Whitlock and her father were riding in a boat early Sunday morning when they were both ejected into the lake. The DNR is investigating, but so far, it won't say whether the child was wearing a life jacket. Madison Cavalchire wanted to verify the boating laws in our state.

It's wintertime, but that doesn't stop some Central Georgians from hitting the water.

"I boat every couple weekends, a lot in the summer, a little bit in the winter," said Macon boater, Lee Holt.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants to remind boaters that it's just as dangerous as driving.

"When the boats are on the side and they have the people in the water, skiers that have fallen off," said Holt. "You got to be mindful of those and not be too close to them, because, you know, the worst could happen."

Georgia Game Warden, David Fisher, verifies what you need to know when you're out on the water.

"Every individual on board a vessel [needs] to have a wearable life jacket for that individual," Fisher said. "Any child under the age of 13 is required to wear a life jacket at all times while the vessel is in motion."

Fisher says if you were born on or after January 1, 1998, you're required to pass a boater education course before operating a vessel.

When operating a boat, Fisher verifies, you must have a fire extinguisher on board, and if you're boating after dark, "It's required that you have navigational lights, your white light, your 32-point stern light, and your red and green front bow lights," Fisher said. "Make sure they're working properly."

Fisher says many boating accidents involve alcohol, so make sure you're under the legal limit, a 0.08.

"These vessels, these bodies of water, are so dangerous," Fisher said.

So Fisher says verify the rules and educate yourself.

Again, investigators haven't released the cause of the fatal boating accident on Lake Jackson and haven't accused the operator of breaking any laws.

Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says in 2016 there were close to 140 boat-related accidents and 20 deaths statewide.

