Verify: What justifies self-defense in Georgia?

Many of you have been comparing two similar cases of Macon women shooting teenage boys out of what they call self-defense. We sat down with a local attorney to verify what Georgia law says about use of force.
"A person is justified in threatening or using force against another when, and to the extent, that he reasonably believes such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or a third person against such other's imminent use of unlawful force," says Macon Attorney, Floyd Buford.
On Monday, Elisabeth Cannon shot a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly threw rocks at her and in August, Delores Gibson-Council shot a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly walked up to her car window and made a verbal threat.
Some of our viewers are questioning whether these shootings were justified. Buford says it's at the discretion of a jury.
"Did she act in a reasonable response, did she use deadly force in a manner which she shouldn't? That quite often is an issue for a jury, for a jury to decide whether she acted appropriately or not," says Buford.
District Attorney, David Cooke, says a lot of people can say there is "reasonable belief" in a case, but "the devil is in the details."
