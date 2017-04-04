VERIFY: Are mobile homes less safe during storms?

Early Tuesday, Meteorologist Pat Cavlin talked about Wednesday's severe weather potential and the safety of people living in mobile homes. We posted that video to our Facebook page and it got many of you talking.

Jim O'Dillon chimed in saying, "This type of fear-mongering, scare-the-heck-out-of-people forecasting ought to be banned from all television. I suspect the people who live in mobile homes are well aware of the dangers of severe weather."

Jonathon Connell says, "If Pat is saying this, it will be a significant event. He has the authority, and more importantly, the responsibility to inform the public."

We wanted to verify the facts for you on this. Are you more likely to be killed in a mobile home during severe weather? Madison Cavalchire spoke to Perry Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Crumpton to verify the facts. She also checked the statistics from the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes in Georgia are no joke.

According to the National Weather Service, there were 16 tornado deaths in Georgia this year alone. Their data verifies that 13 of those 16 deaths were inside mobile homes.

"The damage that is done in an area where there are mobile homes, usually there is nothing left," Crumpton said. "It's like you've arrived at what you would think was an open field or a parking lot. They just don't withstand it."

Crumpton is a member of the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force. As a first responder, he verifies that after severe tornadoes, mobile home parks usually have the worst damage.

Wednesday's forecast has people in the Westwood Mobile Home Park in Perry worried.

"I don't intend to be here Wednesday when that storm comes in," Dianne Porter said. "The wind just blows so hard, and it's really scary over here in this trailer park."

Porter plans on staying in a hotel, and Collie Lane says she's staying with her daughter.

"There's a possible chance it could get you, so you need to get out while you have the chance," Lane said.

Crumpton says early warnings are key for those living in mobile homes. That way, they'll have more time to get out and leave rather than just take shelter in place.

"Whether your news source is Matt, Ben, Pat, social media -- whatever the case may be -- use it!" Crumpton said.

It's true, the National Weather Service statistics verify that the majority of tornado deaths in 2017 were inside mobile homes.

Crumpton says people who live in mobile homes should evacuate immediately after a severe weather alert. If you can't get out in time, he says the best place to be in a mobile home is in a small room with no windows, like a bathroom, crouched down, with your hands covering your head.

