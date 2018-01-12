Verify: Are schools required to send emergency alerts?

Mercer University and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office are still looking for the man who fired six shots at some students on the edge of campus Wednesday.

Days later, some students still say the school didn't warn them fast enough.

So are schools required to send emergency warnings, and if so, did Mercer officials take too long to issue theirs?

We set out to Verify it.

To do so, we talked to campus police officials at several Central Georgia colleges and universities including Georgia College's Chief of Police Don Challis.

We also examined the federal Department of Education's 2016 handbook for campus safety and security reporting.

This is what we found out.

Phones buzzed all over Mercer's campus Wednesday night. School officials had a warning for students.

"Mercer Bear Alert: shots fired, Linden Avenue area," read Mercer junior Geena Denton from a message on her phone.

Denton says that message didn't come soon enough.

"It was way too late -- 45 minutes (after the incident) when a suspect is running around with a gun," said.

Lt. Sean Defoe at the Bibb County Sheriff's office says dispatch was called about shots fired at Mercer Village at 10:03 p.m. They passed that information to Mercer Police, but Geena and her peers didn't receive any warning from school officials until 10:47 p.m.

"It's just, it's frustrating. It's a little bit scary," said Denton. "I have friends who live in that area who could have been walking around."

So are emergency alerts even required? According to the federal Department of Education's 2016 Handbook for Campus Safety and Security Reporting, the answer is yes.

Under the federal Clery Act, schools are required to alert the school community of a significant threat like an armed intruder on campus.

But how quickly should the notification go out?

The Department of Education says that should happen immediately once the incident is confirmed.

Don Challis, Chief of Police at Georgia College agrees.

He says it's "pretty straightforward: if there is an ongoing threat to life or property, then that goes out immediately."

The Department of Education's handbook even says that once campus police have confirmed a threat, they shouldn't wait to confirm all of the details before sending an initial alert.

Mercer's President on Wednesday said that 40-plus minute gap before the alert was too long.

Sophomore Jakob Denton hopes they'll come sooner.

"I think they definitely need to make that alert system, like, quicker," said Barton.

President William Underwood said he's asked for an outside review of why it took so long to send out that alert.

