VERIFY: Does cold weather cause colds?

"Baby, it's cold outside" is music to our ears, but can the cooler weather lead to coughing kids?

Mrs. Brandi Edwards at Burdell-Hunt Magnet School says the school year's off to a good start, but soon, she expects cold snaps to snap students out of good health.

"As the weather changes, we do start to see a little decline in our health, as far as the sniffles, and sneezes, so we just encourage our parents to bring extra Kleenex," Edwards says,

Students in Edwards class say they know exactly when the cold is coming on. They say they start getting stuffy noses and coughing, but for now, they're A-OK.

But is the weather causing students to feel under the weather?

Pediatrician Christy Peterson says it's about being close, not being cold.

"There are weather-related illnesses like frostbite and hypothermia, but if you're getting a cold, it's probably from someone you were near while you were trying to stay warm."

According to the CDC, each year in the United States, there are millions of cases of the common cold, and it's the main reason kids miss school.

Peterson says the close contact between students helps spread infection.

"Not sharing cups or hats or gloves or coats -- you know, they blow their noses on their sleeves and stuff."

So it's verified, cold weather does not increase your risk of getting the cold. It's staying inside close to others that causes the spike.

