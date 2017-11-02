VERIFY: Does crime increase during a full moon?

On Saturday night, a beautiful, full moon will appear in the evening sky. For decades, it's served as a source of superstition.

It's a night that some law enforcement agencies say they "brace for."

So we set out to Verify, does crime increase when a full moon appears in the sky?

WMAZ started by referencing the Farmer's Almanac and picked these four full moon dates from the last year.

February 10th

April 11th

July 9th

September 6th

Then we sent the dates to the Macon-Bibb 911 dispatch center to see if first responders noticed a spike in calls during those days.

Turns out, that wasn't really the case.

Two of our full moon dates saw an average of only 4 more calls than the same day a week later. The other two full moon dates saw lower call numbers by an average of 95 calls.

WMAZ turned to Middle Georgia State psychology professor Corey Smith, who has spent more than a decade teaching others about human behavior.

"The science on this is pretty clear," says Smith. "There's not really a link between weird behavior and a full moon."

Instead, Smith thinks this lunar superstition could be attributed to a psychological phenomenon known as "confirmation bias."

"So, if we expect something to happen, like weird behavior on a full moon, we're more likely to notice those occurrences because it would support what we expected," says Smith.

So what does law enforcement expect on the eve of a full moon?

"It's not uncommon to hear officers say, 'Aww, man, it's a full moon tonight, we're gonna be busy tonight,'" says Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Wolfe says it's something the department jokes about, but in his experience, he can't recall anything "noteworthy" happening that he could attribute to a full moon.

So, for now, we're verifying this claim as false. It appears that crime does not increase during a full moon.

