Verify: Is swimming and snacking bad for you?
Swimming and snacking was something most parents shunned when we were kids.The thought was that one would receive horrible cramps if they went swimming right after a feast.We traced the origins of the cramps story to a 1911 Boy Scouts handbook.
WTLV 4:26 PM. EDT July 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Man shot in back in south Macon drive by shootingJul. 6, 2017, 12:41 p.m.
-
Mother charged in family slaughterJul. 6, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
-
Man accused of killing Peach deputies pleads not guiltyJul. 6, 2017, 12:02 p.m.