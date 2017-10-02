VERIFY | Is the Las Vegas shooting linked to ISIS?

LAS VEGAS -- At least 58 people were killed and 515 are being treated for injuries after police say a lone gunman opened fire on music festival on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday night local time.

As the world woke up to the news of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the question of motive and terrorism arose.

The suspect in the shooting shot and killed himself as law enforcement moved closer to his hotel room on the 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino but was later identified as 64-year old Stephen Paddock of Las Vegas.

Rumors and posts on social media linked Paddock to terrorist groups, some saying he converted to Islam. But, many questioned the validity of those posts. The VERIFY team went to law enforcement to get the official word.

Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that monitors terrorist groups, tweeted that the Islamic State issued statements saying Paddock was one of their soldiers and that he converted to Islam months ago. However, Aaron Rouse, chief of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, said no connection to the militant group had been found.

We can VERIFY that, as of now, the claim that the Las Vegas shooting suspect is linked to ISIS is FALSE.

The Las Vegas shooting is not being linked to any international terrorist group. The official police narrative is that he worked alone.

