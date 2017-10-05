VERIFY: Pregnancy Heartburn Means Baby Born With Hair?

(Photo: Mollerus, Meghann)

VERIFY QUESTION

The Good Morning Show's Tracey McCain asked:

"I am having so much fun carrying my baby girl. I love feeling her move and even hiccup. But the one thing I can do without is heartburn. It's annoying and it hurts. I had a lot of heartburn with Josiah too. While I was pregnant with him, people told me my heartburn was because he had a lot of hair. I always wondered if that was an old wives tale, and then sure enough, when he was born he had a lot of hair. So, can you verify? Does heartburn in pregnancy have anything to do with your baby's hair?"

VERIFY SOURCE

To VERIFY, we talked to Dr. Thomas Valaoras, an OBGYN, a Novant Health OBGYN.

VERIFY PROCESS

Valaoras said, "There's no truth to that. That's an old wives tale, probably passed on through somebody that passed it onto their family that passed it onto someone else, and it became sort of a custom -- I don't know."

So if it's an old wives tale, what explains the pregnancy heartburn many moms - including Tracey - have experienced?

"That's related to the hormonal changes of pregnancy and the physical changes that occur as the baby's growing and pushing up on the diaphragm, stomach, esophagus, things like that, to which it causes acid reflux. It's hormonal and mechanical."

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Pregnancy heartburn does not mean your baby will be born with a lot of hair. There is no proven correlation, and it's just an old wives tale (that happened to be true with Tracey's firstborn)!

