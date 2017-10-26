Veronique Reaves' family speaks out at vigil

Family and friends spoke out less than a week after Veronique Reaves was shot and killed while driving in Baldwin County.

Dozens gathered at the shop where she styled hair in Milledgeville for a vigil in her memory. Friends shared stories and urged anyone with information to share it with the Sheriff's office. Before they lit candles, Reaves' husband Alando talked about how loving she was and how she lived life to the fullest.

“I would hate to meet the person that would want to hurt her,” Reaves said.

As of Thursday night the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has yet to make an arrest in the case. That still leaves Veronique’s cousin and best friend, Jade Wright-King, with questions.

“For this to happen to someone that is so sweet unexpectedly just to be murdered, that’s the part that makes us so hurt and angry,” Wright-King said.

She says she'll miss Reaves' smile, her laughs, and most of all her advice.

“I can’t fathom the words or stomach the feeling that I feel right now,” Wright-King said.

She says they are taking it day by day, but Reaves’ youngest daughter still wonders when she'll get to see her mother again.

“How am I supposed to answer that? How am I supposed to tell her that she’s not coming back again?” Wright-King said. “You can't.”

Now, the Reaves family will try to move on with a major piece gone forever.

“It’s hurtful to know the person you say you’re going to love forever is, just out the blue, gone,” Reaves said.

Reaves funeral is this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Milledgeville.

