Veteran gears up for wheelchair games

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

56-year-old Lorenzo Thomas finds comfort in playing Bocce, a precision sport that allows players with limited mobility to participate.

Thomas is a veteran at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, he learned about Bocce last year.

After a life-altering motorcycle accident in 2011, he recalls waking up in the hospital unable to move, and the recovery process was tough.

"Initially, you're angry, because you go from being totally independent to totally dependent," said Thomas."After the anger, you only got a couple of ways that you can go. You can continue to be angry, or then you can go into this state of depression where you can do nothing or you can say, 'I want to make the best out of what I got.'" he continued.

His therapist, Charlene James taught Thomas how to play the sport and says that while the game is going on she can't turn around and look.

"My back is behind the action, so I am going off of his cue to where you want the equipment," said James. "l actually I can't say anything. I have to actually listen to him, so he actually has to takes control," said James.

With only 6 months of practice last year, he went to Salt Lake City, Utah and took home gold at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

"He has that 'go-get' attitude and so this is going to be good this is going to be interesting," said James.

James says that because of his skills at the last competition, he was chosen out of 20 people in the nation to compete in the 2017 Boccia Nationals in July and he hopes to take home gold medals.

"I'm not just going to play," said Thomas."I'm going to win."

© 2017 WMAZ-TV