Veterans group honors Warner Robins Council at meeting

Warner Robins Mayor and Council were on the receiving end of praise from a veterans group at their meeting Monday night.

Marshall Huckaby started the Long Range Reconnaissance Association (LRRA) 3 years ago.

The group of roughly 600 brings together veterans who served behind enemy lines gathering reconnaissance information.

Huckaby served three tours in Vietnam from 1966 to 1971 and says he wanted to highlight something positive.

“Well I found out what they're doing to recognize Vietnam veterans and I thought it was a noble cause and worthy of recognition cause sometimes they do things people don't like well this is a good thing and our unit wanted to at least say thank you by presenting them a plaque,” Huckaby said.

Specifically, the group is honoring the City's decision to fund a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park.

Earlier this month, the City approved spending more than $170,000 for a memorial wall that will be at the park.

Councilman Tim Thomas helped organize the project and says he remembers the war from his childhood.

“The one thing I guess I remember the most about the war is every night about 6 o’clock the CBS news would come on and they would list how many soldiers were killed that day and every night it was the same thing. I think that's the one thing that sticks out in my mind, so to be able to do this so many years later, I just think is pretty neat,” Thomas said.

Warner Robins leaders are currently working out details for the site near Russell Parkway and I-75, Thomas explained.

But Huckaby says it meant too much to go unnoticed.

“Well it means enough that I'm here to present the award. Cause, I'm retired now, I could be sitting in my chair. But, it's very noble, it's noteworthy, and I should say at least thank you,” he said before presenting the award.

Thomas says they just wanted to give Vietnam veterans the recognition they should have gotten decades ago.

At Monday night’s meeting, the Council annexed more than 50 acres into the city. The annexed properties were a mix of residential and commercial. Councilman Keith Lauritsen said annexation was key to growing the city in his open comments to end the meeting.

