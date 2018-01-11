Veterans High School selects new head football coach

Veterans High School has selected Milan Turner as the program’s second head football coach and athletics director.

Turner was approved Tuesday by the Houston County Board of Education according to Beth McLaughlin.

Turner was an assistant coach at Warner Robins from 2003-04, helping the Demons win the GHSA Class 4A title in 2004.

Additionally, he won a class A title as head coach of Emmanuel County Institute in 2017. He currently is coming from Coffee County where he spent his past four years as a defensive assistant.



David Bruce was let go this past October after a 2-8 finish and overall record of 31-54 in eight seasons. He was the only AD and head football coach since the school first opened its doors in 2010.

There will be a meet and greet with Coach Milan Turner and his family scheduled at Veterans High School on January 22nd.

More details to come.



