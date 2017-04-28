Veterans named top 50 high school in Georgia

U.S. News and World Report ranked two schools in Central Georgia a part of their top 50 High Schools in the state. Both of those schools are in Houston County.

In Dave Gibbs' statistics class at Veterans High, he sets extremely high expectations for his students to succeed.

“You know their strengths, you know their weaknesses,” Gibbs said. “When you try to get the absolute most out of them they tend to rise to it. If they know you believe in them and you’re waiting for them to produce at different levels, they’ll rise to that expectation.”

Principal Chris Brown credits commitment from teachers like Gibbs for Veterans being the highest ranking school in Central Georgia.

“We are 43 in the state, and 1,621 in the nation,” Brown said. “We still have some work to do to be at the spot where we want to be.”

The rankings are based on factors like test scores and graduation rates.

Houston County High isn't too far behind Veterans. They rank 48th in the state.

“I would be lying to say that we don’t pay attention to what our cross-town folks do,” Gibbs said. “It’s certainly something that we pay attention to and I think it’s a healthy rivalry. It’s something that increases performance on both schools. We're always looking to one-up each other.”

Brown says what puts Veterans on top is the culture.

“Excellence is the standard, not the goal,” Brown said. “Each and every day, we demand excellence of ourselves when we walk in the door, and our students as they come in as well.”

Gibbs says they are thankful for the ranking, but they don’t pay much.

“The results fall where they do,” Gibbs said. “We’re not looking to be ranked number one. We want to be the best we can be and the best we can be for our students.”

Howard High School in Bibb County ranked 55th in the report and Bleckley County High ranked 75th.

