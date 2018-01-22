Victim identified in fatal shooting at Warner Robins Barberitos

Warner Robins Police have identified the victim in Sunday night’s fatal robbery as 23-year-old Parker Moore, of Kathleen.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect entered the restaurant from the back door and confronted the three employees demanding money.

RELATED: One dead, one injured in shooting at Warner Robins Barberitos

While trying to get the money, an unidentified 21-year-old male employee was shot in the head and is recovering at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He was able to give his story to investigators.

After getting the money, the suspect fired the fatal shot that killed Moore.

The release states specifically that detectives are not ruling out the relationship between the Chevron homicide from last week and the fatal Barberitos robbery.

Anyone with information should call Det. Justin Clark at 478-302-5380

© 2018 WMAZ-TV