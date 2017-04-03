Victims of fatal I-75N accident in Monroe County identified

The two people killed Sunday afternoon in a four-car accident on I-75N near Rumble Road have been identified.
Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the female driver going northbound was 46-year-old Cheryl Cook from Vesgavia, Ala.
The southbound driver that hit Cook was 31-year-old Michael Schmitt from Riverview, FL.
Bittick said Sunday the accident happened when Schmitt swerved and went into the median, struck the guardrail, and flew into three cars on I-75N near exit 180, or Rumble Road.
The road was blocked for several hours.
It is still unknown how many people were injured in total.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs