Victims of two Warner Robins homicides identified

The victims of the two Warner Robins homicides that happened just hours apart Saturday have been identified, according to a news release.

The first victim, 28-year-old Vincent D. Junior, was found shot to death at an apartment in the Tanglewood Apartment complex on Elberta Road around 6 p.m.

Police believe the victim and the suspected shooter knew each other and were arguing before shots were fired, however a detailed description of the suspect is unavailable.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting at Tanglewood Apartments should call Det. Carder Gravitt at (478) 302-5380.

The second victim, Janak Patel, was fatally shot at the Chevron Station just down the road from Tanglewood Apartments around 9 p.m.

The release says Patel was working at the time and was shot during an armed robbery.

A detailed description of the suspect is unavailable, but investigators say the suspect ran away in the direction of Greenbriar Road.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting at the Chevron Station should call Det. Justin Clark at (478) 302-5380.

So far, there is no word on if the two homicides are related.

