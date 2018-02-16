Video reveals couple stealing Yorkshire Terrier from dog shelter

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a man and a woman who are seen stealing a female Yorkshire Terrier from the Fulton County Animal Services shelter.

At 4:45 p.m., a dog was taken from the shelter located at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW on Sunday, February 11.

According to the shelter, the 2-year-old Yorkshire Terrier was adopted prior to the incident. When the adopter came to pick up the dog, shelter employees were unable to locate her.

Upon further investigation, employees discovered surveillance footage showing a white female stealing the dog.

In the footage, a woman is seen taking the dog out of its cage and petting her. The woman is then seen walking around the shelter with a male companion and the dog still in her arms.

She is then seen putting the dog inside her purse and the couple then leaves the facility.

The woman is described as being in her mid 20s, has long blonde hair, wearing a black coat, dark leggings and had on dark fur-lined boots.

The man is described as being in his mid 20s, has short brown hair, tall/slender build, wearing a black North Face jacket, a green shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects and can identify them, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

