VIDEO: The 2017 Magnolia Soap Box Derby

If you found it difficult to get out of bed Saturday morning to see the 2017 Magnolia Soap Box Derby in Macon, we've got everything you missed out on.

The day kicked off around 10 a.m. when participants began their practice runs for the Gravity Racing Challenge Race.

High schools from all around the area prepared for their main event at 11:10 a.m.

Check some of the practice runs out below, starting with the Jones County Greyhounds:

Up next, the Mary Persons Bulldogs.

The Crawford County Eagles:

The Westside Seminoles:

The Central Chargers:

Between events, several groups provided the entertainment like the Hayiya Dance Company and Streetline.





The winner of the Gravity Racing Challenge is Woodfield Academy, followed by the Academy for Classical Education (ACE) and the Next Level Community Development Center.

The winner of the Gravity Race 'Best in Show' is the Mentors Project.