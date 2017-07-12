VIDEO: Truck driver accused in fatal I-16 Macon wreck in court

Gerard Thompson (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Gerard Thompson, the 49-year-old truck driver charged in the deaths of three people in a fiery crash on I-16 Tuesday is scheduled to appear in Bibb County Court at 1:30 p.m.

Background Information:

Three people are dead and a truck driver is in Bibb County jail following a wreck on Interstate 16 in Macon Tuesday night.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 6.

Killed in the crash were Marjorie Jones, 81, of Dublin, Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia and third victim who has not yet been identified, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The tractor trailer driver, Gerard Thompson, 49, of Palmetto has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Thompson reportedly hit a pickup truck, which caused the truck to hit a smaller vehicle. All three of those vehicles caught on fire, according to Bibb County Sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, the two identified victims, Jones and Day, are connected to Greater New Friendship Baptist Church. Jones was riding in the church's van and Day was in a separate vehicle.

They were headed to a service in Macon.

