Viewers react to Trump's press conference

It's no secret that Americans have a variety of feelings about President-elect Donald Trump, and many of our viewers watched Wednesday morning as Trump spoke.

It was his first news conference in nearly six months and his first since winning the election.

The world watched as Donald Trump took the stage Wednesday morning, and that included some patrons at Parish on Cherry Street – some of which were not impressed by Trump’s conduct.

"I just don't follow a lot of things he says," said Brandon Flagg. "It's hard to trust him."

"I thought he was not making a point for anything," said Robert Berkley said.

On the post of the news conference, hundreds took to social media to voice their opinions.

Kristi Williams said, "Watching Obama last night and then watching this trash. God bless our country."

Delancy Brantley proclaimed, "I hate Trump."

But there were also plenty of Trump supporters as well.

Ashley Barlow used the hashtag #ImWithHim.

Betty Osborne said, "9 more days... bring it Mr. President... in it to win it."

Trump touched on several hot topics, like building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico -- a key point he hammered home in his rallies on the campaign trail.

"Mexico in some form, and there are many different forms, will reimburse us," said Trump. "And they will reimburse us for the cost of the wall. That will happen."

Viewer Jatanna Brown was on board with that.

"We want the border wall up like you said to make it a little easier for the men and women who work to protect our wall,” said Brown.

Trump also touched on his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I don't know that I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do, but there's a good chance I won't,” said Trump. "If I don't, do you honestly believe that Hillary would be tougher on Putin than me? Does anyone in this room really believe that? Give me a break."

Amy Theriault Gorton commented and said, "Better to be allies with Russia than have them as enemies."

Regardless of whose side you're on, Trump will officially be in office after the inauguration on January 20.

