Vigil held for missing Spalding Co. teen on his birthday

On Wednesday afternoon, family and friends gathered to remember Aubrey Carroll, a Griffin teenager who was reported missing in May 2016.

He is currently listed on the FBI's website and is believed to be endangered

"He was the most caring little boy I've ever encountered in my life. Most boys are rough and tough. He was just the opposite of that, he would take the shirt off of his back and give it to someone else," said his mother Danielle Vinson.

The family said a short prayer and Vinson read a birthday letter to Carroll before releasing balloons into the sky.

Family friend Mandy Lumley said that Carroll contacted her sons on May 26, the last day he was seen.

She said that Carroll was on the way to see her sons, but never showed up.

"We want people to know that Aubrey is missed, that Aubrey is loved. We want Aubrey maybe to see or maybe somebody just reach out [and] give his family some answers," said Lumley.

Aubrey has not had contact with family or friend since May 2016. Any one with information can contact the FBI at (404) 679-9000.

