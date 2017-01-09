Schools throughout the Central Georgia area receive various awards during the year.
One school in Macon was nominated for a very special award.
Vineville Academy is in the running for the the Family Friendly Partnership School Award.
The award evaluates a school's learning environment, communication and practices, as well as creating an atmosphere for families.
Principal Kristy Graham says parents are asked to perform 8 hours of volunteer work a year.
Parents say having a family-friendly school is a way to enhance learning.
"It's a happy place to be, so if my kid's happy, knowing my kid's happy, seeing my kid's happy, I feel like he's going to be more likely to learn and accelerate and just grow," said parent Jessica Sawyer.
The winners will be chosen in May.
