(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Schools throughout the Central Georgia area receive various awards during the year.

One school in Macon was nominated for a very special award.

Vineville Academy is in the running for the the Family Friendly Partnership School Award.

The award evaluates a school's learning environment, communication and practices, as well as creating an atmosphere for families.

Principal Kristy Graham says parents are asked to perform 8 hours of volunteer work a year.

Parents say having a family-friendly school is a way to enhance learning.

"It's a happy place to be, so if my kid's happy, knowing my kid's happy, seeing my kid's happy, I feel like he's going to be more likely to learn and accelerate and just grow," said parent Jessica Sawyer.

The winners will be chosen in May.