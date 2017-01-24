Violent gang activity decreasing in Bibb County

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says over the last 6 months, they have noticed a decrease in violent gang activity across the county.

District Attorney, David Cooke, says when he took office 4 years ago, he started a push to prosecute people committing gang-related crimes, and he thinks this may be one of the reasons that the county is beginning to see results.

"We have a very close-knit neighborhood," says President of the Walnut Creek Neighborhood Watch Association, Carrie Barber.

Barber says she has lived in Bibb County for over 20 years, and while she's never seen any violent gang-related crime in her neighborhood, she encourages her neighbors to always be on their toes.

"We talk a lot to each other, too, about the security and little things that we can do like looking out for each other and our neighbors," says Barber.

According to Barber, at their last Walnut Creek Neighborhood Watch meeting she and her neighbors agrees that violent crime around town has gone down.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're right.

"We noticed a decrease in gang crimes and gang violence around mid-year of 2016," says gang investigator, Lamar Kendrick.

A bar graph sent to WMAZ by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office shows a steady decline in cases investigated, arrests made, and search warrants issued for gang activity in Bibb from 2014 to 2016.

In 2014, it appears that there was nearly 100 gang-related cases in the country. In 2016, that number decreased to around 70.

"I think they know we're here, we've put our footsteps in the sand, and a lot of [gang members] are afraid to admit their membership or association with gangs because of that and because of our prosecutions," says Kendrick.

Prosecutions made by District Attorney, David Cooke, who says when he saw that gangs were responsible for the majority of the violent crime in our county he knew he had to do something.

Cook says he got serious about enforcing the Criminal Street Gang Activity Charge. Meaning that if someone commits a misdemeanor on behalf of a gang, the charge turns into a felony and jail sentences are increased appropriately.

According to Cooke, in 2012, there were only 6 gang related cases closed in Bibb County, but when Cooke took office in 2013, there were 20 closed cases. In 2014 there were 30. In 2015 there were 33. And in 2016 there were 60.

"We have not lost a gang case since we began this initiative four years ago. The difference is that we now follow best practices every time. The difference is that my assistant DA's know that if a crime is gang motivated and we have evidence to prove it, then we are going to charge them with violating the gang act," says Cooke.

And while violent crime appears to be decreasing, Investigator Kendrick says law enforcement just needs to continue doing what they're doing to protect the community, neighborhoods like Walnut Creek, and residents like Ms. Barber.

If you think you see any violent gang activity in your neighborhood, you can call the gang prevention hotline at 478-803-1038.

