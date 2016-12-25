Volunteers at Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia feed hundreds

Volunteers at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon were in the Christmas spirit Saturday.

Our Jacob Reynolds spent the afternoon there as they handed out hundreds of meals.

It was a busy morning as they prepared roughly 1,200 meals.

More than 700 were sent out to people who could not leave their homes, and another 500 were served here to the homeless and less fortunate.

For one volunteer, it's the reason for the season.

"All the presents and the gifts are fine, but this is more, you know, seeing everybody's faces and seeing the kids putting trays down on tables and talking to people and giving toys to the kids that don't have toys, that's what it's all about," said Brad Beasley.

For one resident at the Mission, this year was an opportunity to finally celebrate Christmas off the streets.

"It means a whole lot to me cause last time I was out there, I didn't have a Christmas. And they've shown me so much love through Christ that it can be a better life," said Gregory Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has lived at the Mission for one month.

And for another resident, the Mission has given him the chance to start over and look at Christmas in a new light.

"It's a whole new experience for me, I haven't been clean probably in over 12 years. I haven't had a clean Christmas in over 12 years, and this is my first clean Christmas. So I'm like a child," said Jeffery Dunlap.

Both men said the Rescue Mission helped show them a better life was possible and the Mission spent Christmas Eve making meals complete with turkey and mashed potatoes, so others could have a better Christmas.

They serve meals to the hungry throughout the year. They say they did not want anyone to be alone and without a hot meal on Christmas.