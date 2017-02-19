Volunteers dig into work at Macon's Dirt Farm

With all of the warm weather and spring right around the corner, it means it's time to dig into work at one Macon farm.

People came out and volunteered at The Dirt Farm on Sunday to help get the land ready for spring.

The owner of the farm, Joe Zawacki, says he asked people to come prep the land so it would be ready to harvest vegetables and flowers.

He says volunteers were also helping build a new barn on the farm.

“It’s going to be an event center, so birthday parties, farm to table dinners, beekeeping classes, different classes throughout the year, gardening classes and school tours," said Zawacki, 'we'll have a place for the students to hang out and have a sack lunch."

If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about The Dirt Farm, click here.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ