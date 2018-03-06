Volunteers help low income families in Macon file taxes for free

There’s just over a month left for people to file their taxes and some volunteers are willing to help for free.

Tax forms are something Brittani Risbee doesn’t know a lot about.

She’s a single mom who is short on time and money with five kids at home.

“I have no choice but to file them on my own,” said Risbee.

Because of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, she’s had a little extra help and she expects to receive a little more money on her return.

“Since I worked all year, it’s nice to get a little bit of money back,” said Risbee.

If the forms are too complicated or confuse you, Larry Wright at the Macon-Bibb County Senior Center has some solutions for you.

After all, he has been helping people file their taxes for the last 30 years.

He said that since he’s joined VITA, he’s happy to have some help and that he’s able to give money back to people who work hard for it.

In the last three years, Wright says they’ve helped over 1,500 people and he has probably helped about 100.

On a rainy day and with two kids sick with the flu, Risbee filed her tax return for free.

The program will run until April 12 and there are three locations: The Family Investment Center on Main Street, the Buck Melton Community Center on Sessions Drive, and the Macon-Bibb County Senior Center.

