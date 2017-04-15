Volunteers help transform blighted homes for veterans in Warner Robins

Living the Light Ministries, an organization in Warner Robins, helps transform homes for local veterans.

Nicole Butler met up with a veteran who was lending a helping hand on the project.

"I really really enjoyed being a soldier," said Renee Arnold.

Arnold served in the Army for most of her adult life and is now dedicating her life helping other veterans. She says seeing veterans get back on their feet is therapeutic.

"Some of my friends didn't make it back, and that took a lot from me. So I have to give something back because it really makes me feel good to give something back to the other vets that have seen war," Arnold said.

Arnold says these homes will give the residents a sense of community.

"Being in a vet environment with other veterans that went through the same thing as you went through you have that conversation. So you can talk things out and you don't feel so alone," she said.

The project gives veteran residents the opportunity to attend classes at the Georgia Veterans Education Center helping them get an education and get back into the workforce, while living rent free.

It's a part of The Home Depot's ongoing efforts to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

The Home Depot Foundation has already helped transform 30,000 homes for veterans across the United States, and they say that this is something that is very near and dear to their hearts because more than 35,000 of their employees have served in the military.

Home Depot store manager Danielle Hester says she has helped restore 10 other homes, and says the veterans' reactions are priceless.

"Very emotional, there's a lot of tears, a lot of happy tears. A lot of times they don't have any other resources, and it's always great for us to take care of them just like they took care of us," Hester said.

Arnold says they are in need of more volunteers.

"It takes one person.. and that's all it takes one person can make a difference," said Arnold.

The volunteers hope to have all three houses done in two months.

If you would like to volunteer, click here to sign up, or you can call 478-929-8934.

