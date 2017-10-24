VOTE: Eyewitness Mornin' team's Pumpkin Battle 2017 - Who will win?

Halloween is around the corner.
That means it's time for our Eyewitness Mornin' team's Pumpkin Carving Battle.
Karli Barnett, last year's winner, is trying to retain her title. Katelyn Heck, winner a few years ago, is trying to return to her winning ways.
Meteorologist Matt Daniel is new to the competition. He's also new to pumpkin carving. "I've never done this before," he said.
Who will win? You decide. VOTE in our online poll below.
The morning team will reveal the winner during their show on Halloween.
Pumpkin No. 1: Str8 'Fromm' the Heart
Pumpkin No. 2: Beddazzeled Witch
Pumpkin No. 3: Spooky WMAZ
