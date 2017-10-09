Close VOTE: The Jones Zone 2017 (Week 9) WMAZ 5:56 PM. EDT October 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Ben and Lorra go head-to-head each week picking their game winners -- and you have a chance to weigh in! Vote in this week's polls!FPD vs. StratfordDooly Co. vs. Crawford Co.Southwest vs. DublinMontgomery Co. vs. Johnson Co. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates Woman says police searched her room for suspects Search for escaped inmates in Madison Search continues for escaped inmates WXIA Breaking News 2 WMAZ Breaking Live Video VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office More Stories GBI investigating after Baldwin Co. deputy shoots,… Oct. 9, 2017, 6:09 p.m. Suspect in Macon hotel shooting found dead in Alabama Oct. 9, 2017, 1:05 p.m. Macon dollar store burglarized 3 times in five days Oct. 9, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
