Walkathon held for slain FVSU student

Fort Valley State University alumni are making sure the name of a student killed on campus during an attack is carried on at the university.

On Saturday, the University's National Alumni Association held a walk-a- thon for courage to honor Donnell Phelps.

A year ago, Phelps was a freshman Agriculture Engineering Technology student from Marshallville.

A campus intruder stabbed Phelps to death last May while he tried to help three women the man was attacking.

The organization said it will use the proceeds from the Walkathon to create a scholarship in Phelps' name.

Organizers say even though Phelps is gone, he will not be forgotten.

“I just wanted everybody to know that Donnell was important to us [and] the National Alumni Association,” said Louann Gross. “When a wildcat falls, everybody hears him fall. Every wildcat all over the world hears him fall and we never forget. His family will be a part of us forever and we want to make sure they stay close to us and we'll stay close to them. We will never forget, and I want everyone to know that.”

© 2017 WMAZ-TV