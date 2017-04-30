Wanted: Fur-ever Homes (April 29 - May 5)

Every week we bring you three pets available for adoption at local animal shelters.

It’s one of Matt Daniel’s favorite segments to put together on the weekend and this week’s dogs are from Save A Pet, Inc. in Forsyth.

Coco

Coco is a 5-year-old beagle and weighs around 20 pounds. He's a bit shy, but warms up to you quickly. Coco would be best to keep in a fenced in yard. He's calm and friendly. He's been neutered and is up to date on his shots





Friskie

Friskie is a four-year-old black Labrador Retriever who hopes to find a new family soon. She loves to eat and is a bit of a couch potato. The shelter currently has her on a weight loss plan. She loves tennis balls, gets along well with other dogs, and has a relaxed personality. Friskie is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her shots.

Henry

He's an auburn colored golden retriever and boxer mix. Henry weighs around 56 pounds. He walks on a leash well. He's about two-and-a-half years old and gets along well with other dogs and kids. He's calm, relaxed, and has a loving disposition.





If you’d like more information on how to adopt one of these dogs or any others, call the shelter at 478-994-3882.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV