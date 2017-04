Appollonia Shenek Collins B/F, Age 30, Height 5’08, 160 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Trespass

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

PHOTOS: Macon Regional CrimeStoppers





Appollonia Shenek Collins B/F, Age 30, Height 5’08, 160 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Trespass





Billy Joe Fowler W/M, AGE 49, Height 5’08, 175lbs Wanted by Wilcos County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Kentae Trelius Barnes B/M, AGE 22, Height 5’08, 210lbs Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery

Damian Carl Dotson B/M, AGE 30, Height 5’09, 160LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Keeping a Place of Prostitution for Person Under 18 YOA; Pandering Person Under 18 YOA

Melissa Maria Griffin; Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Keeping a Place of Prostitution for Person Under 18 YOA; Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes; Pimping a Person Under 18; Pandering a Person Under 18; Sexual Explotation

© 2017 WMAZ-TV