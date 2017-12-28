WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Dec. 27, 2017)

David Andrew Richardson W/M AGE 34, Height 5’08, 150 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Failure to Appear (2x)

If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

David Andrew Richardson W/M AGE 34, Height 5’08, 150 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Failure to Appear (2x)

Qyintavis Antonio Jones B/M, AGE 25, Height 6’00, 178 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault, Driving while license suspended, Driving- Hit & Run, Expired Registration, Obstruction, Reckless Driving and Theft by Taking

Shavantis Vanika Everette B/F, Age 29, Height 5’07, 186 LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation

Lee Ann Carroll W/F, Age 42, Height 5’09, 170LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Criminal Damage to Property, Exploitation/Abuse/Deprive Disabled or Elder Person and Theft by Conversion

Corey Xavier Baldwin B/M AGE 48, Height 5’10, 180 LBS Wanted by United States Marshall’s Office for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin

