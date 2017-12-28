Close WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Dec. 27, 2017) The following people are wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers. WMAZ 2:14 PM. EST December 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you have information on the whereabouts of the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Woman killed in Warner Robins wreck Dec 28, 2017, 11:28 a.m. Couple accused of using racial slur prompting brawl… Dec 28, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Warner Robins area sets jobs growth record Dec 28, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs