Damacio Collins B/M, AGE 40, Height 5’06, 145LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. You can remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

PHOTOS: Macon Regional CrimeStoppers

Destany Y. Patterson B/F, Age 22, Height 5’09, 145 LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Taking (Fiduciary) and Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Gary William Howell W/M AGE 42, Height 5’10, 165LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Forgery 3rd Degree

Seiji O. Thompson B/M, AGE 31, Height 5’11, 270LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Deposit Account Fraud

Tina Marie Wood W/F, Age 48, Height 5’00, 145LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Forgery 4th Degree

