WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (July 5, 2017)

Ricky B. Lowder Jr., 19, armed robbery, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

Michael S. Crabb, 45, battery family violence, Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Tenekia Foreman, 23, criminal trespass, Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Tammy Bledsoe, 45, violation of probation, Houston County Sheriff’s Office

