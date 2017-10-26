WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Oct. 25, 2017)

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
Michelle Bridges
W/F, Age 33, Height 5’07, 190 LBS
Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Negotiating Fraudulent Check
Tyreese Sanford
B/M, AGE 17, Height unknown, unknown LBS
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery
Omar Garcia
H/M AGE 31, Height 5’10, 140LBS
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Child Molestation
Alicia Gordon aka Lisa Gordon
B/F, Age 41, Height 5’09, 160 LBS
Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation
Clyde Douglas Dupree
W/M AGE 32, Height 5’08, 175LBS
Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation
