WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Oct. 25, 2017)

Michelle Bridges W/F, Age 33, Height 5’07, 190 LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Negotiating Fraudulent Check

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.





Tyreese Sanford B/M, AGE 17, Height unknown, unknown LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery

Omar Garcia H/M AGE 31, Height 5’10, 140LBS Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Child Molestation

Alicia Gordon aka Lisa Gordon B/F, Age 41, Height 5’09, 160 LBS Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation Clyde Douglas Dupree W/M AGE 32, Height 5’08, 175LBS Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation

