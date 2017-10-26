WMAZ
Close

WANTED: Macon Regional Crimestoppers (Oct. 25, 2017)

WMAZ 10:12 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

If you have any information on the following suspects, please contact the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. Remember you will remain anonymous and you can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.


Michelle Bridges
W/F, Age 33, Height 5’07, 190 LBS
Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Negotiating Fraudulent Check
 

 
Tyreese Sanford
B/M, AGE 17, Height unknown, unknown LBS
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Armed Robbery

Omar Garcia
H/M AGE 31, Height 5’10, 140LBS
Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Child Molestation
 

 
Alicia Gordon aka Lisa Gordon
B/F, Age 41, Height 5’09, 160 LBS
Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation
 

Clyde Douglas Dupree
W/M AGE 32, Height 5’08, 175LBS
Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation
 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories