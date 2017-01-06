Warehouse fire sends one to the hospital

MACON - A warehouse fire in Bibb County sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

It happened at the Fleenor Paper Company on Liberty Church Road.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, firefighters found an employee inside the building. The employee was taken to the hospital with injuries due to possible smoke inhalation

Chief Riggins says they believe the blaze began after equipment inside the plant caught fire.He says crews were able to get the fire under control.