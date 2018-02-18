Warm For the Work Week!

Warm weather is here to stay this week, and so are the rain chances. Today, highs will head into the upper 60s, with a small rain chance, mainly north of Macon. Highs after today will stay in the upper 70s, even some low 80s this week. Small rain chances linger, and it looks like the best chance for rain and maybe a rumble of thunder will come Wednesday.

Today... Mostly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.



Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs near 80.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs near 80.



Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Tiny rain chance. Highs near 80.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV