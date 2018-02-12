Warm temperatures springing up spring plants early

Gardeners put out their pots so plants can harness the heat, but it's confusing plants since it's technically still winter.

"If it stays like this another week or ten days, a lot of the perennials, things are gonna think it's spring," Gardener and Owner of Johnson's Garden Center in Macon, Reese Johnson says.

It's causing springtime plants to spring up early.

"Might see some of the Japanese magnolia emerging, if it stays warm, things like tulips, things like dehiscences," Johnson says.

Even blueberries might emerge, which might bring back bad memories for blueberry farmers.

"They don't wanna see that and then have a cold," Johnson explained, while showing flowering buds on the branches of blueberry plants.

Johnson loves the beauty underneath the buds but knows that plants blooming too soon can be bad news.

"We don't want a whole lot of new growth coming out, we don't want it to be full bloom and then it go to 28, 29 degrees because it'll burn the flowers," Johnson explained.

It doesn't take long -- according to Johnson, no more than two or three hours at below freezing temperatures -- to make spring showers not lead to May flowers.

According to the Climate Prediction Center the next 2 weeks will bring above average temperatures, so Johnson says prepare rather than plant.

"It's a great time to get rid of the weeds because that's the biggest pest around here in Georgia."

He also says to groom the ground.

"Go on and get out and till it, put some lime and fertilizer in the garden," Johnson said.

Johnson says these tips can help your garden knock people off their feet when spring comes knocking.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV