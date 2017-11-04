Warm Weather Continues

Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the low 80s through the rest of the weekend and in to the early parts of the work week. An approaching system will bring showers to the area by mid-week, and even some much cooler weather by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight (Fall Back One Hour)... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday... Mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.



Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.



Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday... Lingering clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

