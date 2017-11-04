Warm Weather Sticks Around

A warm weekend ahead, highs in the upper 70s near 80. A small rain chance today, but then partly cloudy skies to end the weekend and start of the work week. We stay unseasonably warm until a cold front pushes through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leaving us with much cooler temperatures!

Today... Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs near 80.

Tonight (Fall Back One Hour)... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.



Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.



Monday...Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV