Warm Weather Wins Again

Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the low 80s through the rest of the weekend and in to the early parts of the work week. A cold front pushes through by mid week, leaving us with cooler temperatures as we go into Veteran's Day weekend.

Today... Mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.



Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.



Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Saturday... Partly sunny. A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV