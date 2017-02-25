Warmer winter shouldn't harm peach crop

Because of the warmer winter, a few blossoms are already showing up on peach trees at the Dickey Farm in Musella.

“They’ll start to bloom in the next 1-2 weeks and after that, as the blooms fall, what’s left is the peaches that will start to grow,” said Lee Dickey. “We won’t really know until we actually see them grow, you kind of never do.”

Dickey is the operations manager for the more than 1000-acre orchard. He says like with anything that grows, the weather is a big concern for peaches.



“We're hopeful and a little bit optimistic, but this is certainly one of the warmest winters on record,” Dickey said.

Peaches need hundreds of hours below 45 degrees in order to grow, also known as chill hours. That amount of time depends on the peach variety.



“We're hoping as long as it maintains these kind of cool nights like we’ve had, that it will help those buds along, the ones that did receive enough chill,” Dickey said.

Dickey says he might a 70 percent crop instead of a full crop, but prices shouldn't be affected.



People “should be ready to get some great Georgia peaches,” Dickey said. “We should certainly have enough for everybody around Middle Georgia and hopefully a lot more than that.”

For now, he and all the other peach growers are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

Peaches will start to be harvested in mid-May, and will last all summer long.

