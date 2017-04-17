Warner Robins approves $20 million for new parks facilities

Warner Robins Council meeting on April 17, 2017

In a unanimous vote on Monday night, Warner Robins City Council approved spending $20,000,000 on parks in the International City.

“It's just a roadmap, and so now we're excited they approved the $20 million and I have a roadmap and I can go to work with JMA and Parrish Construction and we can start to turn dirt,” Recreation Director Jarred Reneau said after the meeting.

The $20 million will fund new projects at 4 city parks.

Memorial, Deloris Toliver and Tanner Park will get basketball facilities.

Memorial Park will also get administrative and athletics offices as well as a new senior facility.

The City's property on North Houston Road will get baseball and softball fields as well as another basketball and programs facility.

Councilman Tim Thomas said it'll help cut down on crime.

“We've got to take our kids when they're six, seven, eight, and nine, get them into a program, I think when they hit 12-13 it's almost too late. So I think it's extremely important to get them involved in our recreation program,” Thomas said.

City leaders said the $20 million will come from SPLOST funds.

Warner Robins recreation already has $4.3 million from the last one and is scheduled to get an additional $15 million from the 2018 SPLOST, Thomas said on Monday.

“We wanted to make sure every part of the city got recreation because we haven't done anything with recreation in 40 years and we're 80 million behind. So it was our feeling that ever body should get a piece of that so we came up with the 20 million,” the Councilman said after the meeting.

The City's first priority will be the projects at Memorial Park, according to the resolution. Then, North Houston Road projects, Deloris Toliver, Tanner Park and baseball and softball fields.

The city plans to bond out the $15 million that would get repaid with funds from the 2018 SPLOST so they can start the projects as soon as possible.

In the pre-council meeting, council members debated between spending $20 and 25 million for over a half an hour before eventually agreeing to $20 million. Some members of Council were concerned over interest payments on the bond.

